iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $557.43. 4,186,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $481.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $548.20 and a 200 day moving average of $526.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

