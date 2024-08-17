iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,219,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,718,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,818,795 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.10.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

