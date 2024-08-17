iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IRTC. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.67.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IRTC

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.48. The stock had a trading volume of 421,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,565. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $96,506.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $51,366.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,477.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,265.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $666,982. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $58,311,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 104.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,793,000 after acquiring an additional 293,710 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 176.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 420,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,823,000 after acquiring an additional 268,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,522,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,132,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.