Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 147.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 312,475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 268,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after buying an additional 67,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,167.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 213,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PHO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,230. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $70.40.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0926 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

