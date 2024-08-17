Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Theory Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 39,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

RZV opened at $105.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.91.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

