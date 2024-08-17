Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (TSE:ELV)

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF (TSE:ELV – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF has a one year low of C$17.53 and a one year high of C$20.15.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF ( TSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.19 million.

