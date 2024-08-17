Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,136 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 0.7% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $42,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,757. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.06. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $69.03. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

