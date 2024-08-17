Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.11 (BATS:ISDB)

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1131 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:ISDB remained flat at $25.10 during midday trading on Friday. 11,500 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB)

