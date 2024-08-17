Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
BATS IVRA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.37. 1,478 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88.
About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF
