Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,189 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. 3,011,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,382. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

