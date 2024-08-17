Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 44,399 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 25,039 shares.The stock last traded at $94.19 and had previously closed at $92.80.
Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.66. The company has a market cap of $898.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,763,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,251,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,351,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 53,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,806,000.
About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF
