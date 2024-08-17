Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTF traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $62.73. The company had a trading volume of 27,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,623. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

