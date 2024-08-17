Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.37. 78,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,156. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

