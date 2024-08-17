Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Position Decreased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,613,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,444 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,622,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,524,000 after purchasing an additional 509,717 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,476,000 after buying an additional 835,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,480,000 after buying an additional 140,932 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after buying an additional 760,588 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,746,000 after acquiring an additional 52,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 667,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,125. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

