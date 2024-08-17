Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 1.5% This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $7.16 or 0.00012059 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.36 billion and $59.77 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00034465 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,996,109 coins and its circulating supply is 468,907,500 coins. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

