Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$19.00 at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Interfor from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Interfor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.50.

Get Interfor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interfor

Interfor Trading Down 2.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

IFP stock opened at C$16.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$858.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.47. Interfor has a one year low of C$15.35 and a one year high of C$26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,530.00. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.