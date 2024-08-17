Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.14

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.14 and last traded at C$249.92, with a volume of 33398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$249.08.

IFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$241.00 to C$264.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$265.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$236.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$228.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. In other news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.09, for a total transaction of C$2,280,886.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. Insiders have sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,309,123 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

