Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $79.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.19.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Insmed Trading Up 2.8 %

Insmed stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. Insmed has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $390,951.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,302.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $390,951.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,302.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,611 shares of company stock valued at $12,584,876. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 295,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Insmed by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

