Insight Wealth Partners LLC Sells 399 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BOND traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $93.63. 165,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,641. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.19. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $94.33.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.