Insight Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 525 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $9.46 on Friday, hitting $922.12. 2,364,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $878.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $804.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $966.10. The firm has a market cap of $876.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

