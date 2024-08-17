Insight Wealth Partners LLC Invests $272,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,765,933,000 after purchasing an additional 458,804 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,611,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $810,585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.9 %

Tesla stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,620,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,901,848. The company has a market cap of $690.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.14 and its 200 day moving average is $190.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tesla from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

