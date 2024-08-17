Insight Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for 0.8% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXL. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

Shares of SPXL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.48. 2,597,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,772,514. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.71. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $67.60 and a 52 week high of $162.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

