Insider Selling: Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Sells £138,876,797.26 in Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) insider Nelson Peltz sold 2,931,127 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,738 ($60.50), for a total transaction of £138,876,797.26 ($177,319,710.50).

Unilever Trading Down 0.9 %

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,728 ($60.37) on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of GBX 3,680.50 ($46.99) and a one year high of GBX 4,920 ($62.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £117.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,101.33, a P/E/G ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,523.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,196.41.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.96 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.74. Unilever’s payout ratio is 6,533.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ULVR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,960 ($63.33) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($47.24) to GBX 4,000 ($51.07) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

