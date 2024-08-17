Insider Selling: The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) Director Lowry Baldwin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $827,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lowry Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $4,262,500.00.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $42.25 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Baldwin Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:BWIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWIN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Baldwin Insurance Group

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.