Insider Selling: Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Insider Sells 7,428 Shares of Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) insider Whittemore Tingley sold 7,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $21,466.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,106 shares in the company, valued at $309,536.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

TNYA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.89. 449,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.43.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,755,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after purchasing an additional 247,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,862,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 403,472 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 26,103 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 90.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 168,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 80,212 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNYA. William Blair assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

