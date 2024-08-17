Insider Selling: International Paper (NYSE:IP) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in International Paper by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Read Our Latest Report on IP

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.