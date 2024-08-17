Insider Selling: Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Sells $194,263.85 in Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 199.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

