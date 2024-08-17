Insider Buying: State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) Insider Buys 3,462,657 Shares of Stock

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS – Get Free Report) insider Philip (Phil) Baker bought 3,462,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$173,132.85 ($113,903.19).
State Gas Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About State Gas
