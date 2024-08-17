Insider Buying: NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Purchases 6,649 Shares of Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 6,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $80,652.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,147,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,917,027.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NewtekOne alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Barry Sloane bought 5,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00.

NewtekOne Stock Up 1.3 %

NewtekOne stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.68 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is 49.03%.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne during the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NewtekOne by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NewtekOne by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NewtekOne

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.