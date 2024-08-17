Insider Buying: MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Director Purchases $5,000,000.00 in Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,531,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,124,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MeiraGTx Trading Down 3.9 %

MeiraGTx stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.33. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 651.19% and a negative return on equity of 122.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MeiraGTx from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeiraGTx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MeiraGTx by 66.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MeiraGTx by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

