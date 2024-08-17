Insider Buying: discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Buys £1,569.96 in Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) insider Clive Watson acquired 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 623 ($7.95) per share, with a total value of £1,569.96 ($2,004.55).
discoverIE Group Stock Up 0.3 %
LON:DSCV opened at GBX 648 ($8.27) on Friday. discoverIE Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 586 ($7.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 816 ($10.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89. The stock has a market cap of £621.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,050.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 688.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 712.92.
discoverIE Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on discoverIE Group
discoverIE Group Company Profile
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than discoverIE Group
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.