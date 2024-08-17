Insider Buying: discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Buys £1,569.96 in Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) insider Clive Watson acquired 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 623 ($7.95) per share, with a total value of £1,569.96 ($2,004.55).

discoverIE Group Stock Up 0.3 %

LON:DSCV opened at GBX 648 ($8.27) on Friday. discoverIE Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 586 ($7.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 816 ($10.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89. The stock has a market cap of £621.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,050.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 688.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 712.92.

discoverIE Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.15) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Monday, June 17th.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

