Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Stake Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 3,948.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,509 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 12.84% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $2,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $1,491,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BMAY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387 shares. The company has a market cap of $116.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

