Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in July

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Innate Pharma Price Performance
Shares of IPHYF remained flat at $2.10 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
Innate Pharma Company Profile
