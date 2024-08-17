Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $130.86

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $130.86 and last traded at $130.62, with a volume of 47001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 102.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

