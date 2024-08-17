Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.89

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 86829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.
Imperial Brands Stock Up 0.8 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43.
Imperial Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.
