Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $446.29

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 446.29 ($5.70) and traded as low as GBX 374.50 ($4.78). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 385 ($4.92), with a volume of 172,457 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 700 ($8.94) to GBX 620 ($7.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
View Our Latest Report on Impax Asset Management Group
Impax Asset Management Group Trading Down 1.7 %
Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 9,333.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Lyle Logan bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £48,840 ($62,359.55). Company insiders own 19.48% of the company’s stock.
Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Impax Asset Management Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.