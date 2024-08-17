Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $446.29

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 446.29 ($5.70) and traded as low as GBX 374.50 ($4.78). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 385 ($4.92), with a volume of 172,457 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 700 ($8.94) to GBX 620 ($7.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Impax Asset Management Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £485.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 393.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 444.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 9,333.33%.

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Lyle Logan bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £48,840 ($62,359.55). Company insiders own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

