Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Lifted to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $154.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.10.

Illumina stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Illumina by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,144 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,962,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Illumina by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

