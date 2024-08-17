IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Announces Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.97), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.19. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,361 shares of company stock worth $259,064. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IGMS

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.