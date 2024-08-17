ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 121,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 480,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

ICZOOM Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52.

About ICZOOM Group

(Get Free Report)

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICZOOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICZOOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.