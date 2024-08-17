Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO Sells $412,520.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $412,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,883.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

C. Mark Hussey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $104.76 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $97.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

