Human Investing LLC Sells 3,741 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Human Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $146,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,676 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,286,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,934,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

