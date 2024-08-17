H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$209.52 million for the quarter.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
