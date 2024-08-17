Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 518,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,641. Hoth Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

