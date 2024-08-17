Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.41.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

