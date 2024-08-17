Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.10

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and traded as low as $11.11. Hon Hai Precision Industry shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 50,287 shares.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.2338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.

