Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Position Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,145. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOLX

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.