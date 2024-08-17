Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 335,830 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.27% of Hologic worth $47,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,057,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.99. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.