Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Up 2.5%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $15.81. Approximately 2,415,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,861,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIMS. Citigroup cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,557.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,297.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $3,110,985.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,777.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,297.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 973,461 shares of company stock worth $19,351,833. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,379,000 after purchasing an additional 136,907 shares in the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after buying an additional 3,205,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after buying an additional 193,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

