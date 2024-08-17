Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $15.70. 1,780,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,862,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HIMS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,557.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $3,110,985.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,777.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 16,784 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $285,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 585,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $3,110,985.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at $551,777.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 973,461 shares of company stock valued at $19,351,833 in the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 36,081 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.