Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.08

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 51442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

